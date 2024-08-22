Mostly Cloudy 64°

Crash Jams Route 21 In Clifton

Delays were being reported along Route 21 Thursday morning, Aug. 22 in Clifton.

The NJDOT site showed there was a crash taking out one lane on the southbound side, north of Exit 9.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Photos from nearby traffic cameras showed heavy congestion.

