Clifton Teacher To Compete On Wheel Of Fortune’s Teachers’ Week

Andrew Smith, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Christopher Columbus Middle School, will appear as a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Clifton Public Schools announced.

Smith’s path to the game show started when his sisters downloaded a Roku app for a free trial of "Wheel of Fortune" but forgot to cancel. Over Christmas, he began playing with his family and kept winning. His family signed him up for the show as a joke, and just a week later, he was invited to interview.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Smith said. “I’ve never been afraid to try new things, but after being on Wheel of Fortune, I now feel like I can do anything.

"Growing up, I had a terrible fear of public speaking, and in unfamiliar situations I was often reserved. Looking back now, the idea that I will be on national television competing in front of millions of people still amazes me. I don’t think anything will top that.”

Smith, a 2019 Montclair State University graduate, began teaching in Clifton in 2020 and also coaches baseball and basketball at Clifton High School.

“From the moment I arrived, I knew I was going to love it here,” he said. “The staff at Christopher Columbus were and are so welcoming and supportive, and I’ve never once thought about leaving because I truly enjoy being part of this community.”

