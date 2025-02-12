Clifton Student Made Bomb, Shooting, Death Threats That Were 'Highly Specific,' Police Say

Detectives from the Clifton Police Juvenile Division arrested the teen male on Monday, Feb. 3, following an investigation into four reported incidents between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The threats, which included bomb threats, school shooting threats, and death threats, were sent electronically and were highly specific in nature, Anderson said.

The threats resulted in large-scale law enforcement responses, school security activations, disruptions to the school day, and modifications to scheduled events, Anderson said.

After an exhaustive investigation, detectives identified and arrested the 17-year-old suspect at Clifton High School on Monday, February 3.

He was charged with 14 counts of terroristic threats and 6 counts of false public alarm. Following the charges, the court ordered that he be temporarily detained at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives are also investigating additional similar incidents dating back to last year, and more charges are expected, Anderson said.

The Clifton Police Juvenile Division is leading the investigation with assistance from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Clifton Public Schools administrators and security personnel.

