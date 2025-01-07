Clifton Officer Hospitalized After Crash En Route To Crime Scene: Authorities

The crash occurred at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Van Houten Avenue, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

According to Lt. Anderson, the civilian vehicle's occupant sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. The officer involved in the crash was transported by EMS for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. It was not immediately clear whether or not the officer had his lights and sirens activated.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

