Clifton Man Shoots Stepfather Dead In 'Accidental' Massachusetts Driveway, Report Says

Jonathan Reyes-Contreras, 42, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette says Reyes-Contreras is from Clifton, and the victim was his stepfather, Luis Mejia. From the courtroom, the outlet reports that Reyes-Contreras' lawyer alleges that the shooting was accidental.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, around 12:15 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Responding officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound outside a vehicle, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette says Reyes-Contreras was in a 2017 Honda Ridgeline parked in a driveway on Mechanic Street when he pulled out a gun from the center console, placed there earlier by Marcelino Reyes. While Mejia was speaking to Reyes, Reyes-Contreras shot Mejia in the left rib area, the outlet says citing court records.

The judge ultimately entered a not guilty plea on Reyes-Contreras's behalf.

The investigation is ongoing by the Fitchburg Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here for more from the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

