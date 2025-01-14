Clifton Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Behind Shopping Center

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, and discovered the body of Cesilio Coyotzi, a 49-year-old Clifton resident, down an embankment, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. The site contained a makeshift shelter and personal belongings.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire, and EMS, determined that Coyotzi was already deceased upon their arrival. While the cause of death is still under investigation, authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The City of Clifton reminded residents in need of shelter to call 2-1-1 or contact their local police department. Warming centers are regularly operated in the city during freezing temperatures under County Code Blue activations.

