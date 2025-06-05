Clifton Man Fights Off Knife-Wielding Mugger From Passaic With Umbrella: Cops

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Main Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, May 22, where a 45-year-old man from Clifton reported that another man aggressively demanded money, according to Lt. Robert Anderson of the Clifton Police Department.

The suspect reached into the victim’s pockets while asking for money. The victim, who was holding an umbrella due to bad weather, used it to push the man away, Anderson said.

The suspect then pulled out a box cutter and made stabbing or slashing gestures, but the victim was able to avoid injury, Anderson said. The victim followed the man for a short distance and last saw him near Main Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Just after 11:30 a.m. that same day, Detective Kevin Collucci was conducting a business check in the 200 block of Clifton Avenue when he found a man, later identified as Cruz Juan Martinez-Martinez, 25, of Passaic, sleeping in a stairwell, Anderson said.

Martinez-Martinez resisted when the detective tried to stop him, pulling away and refusing to comply, Anderson said. Detectives Brandon Hill and Matthew Fernandes helped place him under arrest.

Detective Hill, who had already been investigating the early morning attempted robbery, recognized Martinez-Martinez as a possible suspect. Further investigation confirmed his identity, Anderson said.

Martinez-Martinez was charged with:

Trespassing

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of the Administration of Law

Resisting Arrest

Attempted Theft from Person

Aggravated Assault

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

He was processed and turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Hub to await his first appearance in CJP Court.

