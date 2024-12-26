Big Lots Laying Off 385 NJ Employees As Stores Close: Here's Where

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, has announced plans to close all 963 of its remaining stores nationwide, including 18 locations in New Jersey.
According to a WARN notice, 385 New Jersey employees will be out of work by Feb. 28, 2025. The layoffs will be in Somers Point, Edgewater Park, North Cape May, Toms River, Clifton, Brickton, South Plainfield, West Deptford, Sicklerville, Middletown, Dover, Barnegat, Cape May Court House, Lumberton, Millville, and Hamilton.
The New Jersey stores closing are located in:
- Barnegat
- Beverly
- Brick
- Cape May
- Cape May Court House
- Cherry Hill
- Clifton
- Dover
- Hamilton
- Jersey City
- Lumberton
- Middletown
- Millville
- Sicklerville
- Somers Point
- South Plainfield
- Toms River
- West Deptford
