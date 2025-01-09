American Restaurant Chain J Alexander's Debuts In NJ On Route 3 In Clifton

The popular contemporary American restaurant chain, famous for its wood-fired eats and top-notch dining vibes, is setting up shop at 852 Route 3 in Clifton, marking the first location for the Garden State.

Prime rib, fresh seafood, epic sandwiches, and entree salads are just some of the menu items foodies are raving about.

J. Alexander is hiring for hosts, line cooks, prep cooks, servers, and bartenders. Click here to apply.

The opening date is still under wraps.

