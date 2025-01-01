Tornado? 'Freight-Train-Like Noise' Prompts Investigation In Clayton

Multiple 9-1-1 callers described hearing a “freight train-like noise” as high winds caused brief power outages and property damage in Clayton near Fries Mill Road, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

While no injuries have been reported, residents were left shaken by the unexpected storm activity.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has been contacted to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado, straight-line winds, or another weather phenomenon.

One resident commented on the GCEM Facebook post saying, "Both our yard and our neighbors got all thrown around, our fence and posts were pulled from the ground and landed in our pool, furniture all shifted around and siding damage. Our neighbors had their deck around their pool all twisted up and thrown into their pool and their fence destroyed as well. It was the craziest minute of chaos we've experienced. Just glad we were all safe."

On New Year's Day, the NWS issued a Wind Advisory, warning of gusts up to 50 MPH across the region. Residents were urged to secure outdoor items to prevent them from becoming airborne.

The windy start to 2025 also brought rain showers north of I-78, with a potential transition to snow in higher elevations like the Poconos.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reminded residents of the importance of staying prepared for severe weather events:

“High winds can strike suddenly. It’s always best to secure items in advance to prevent damage.”

Officials are expected to provide an update once the investigation is complete.

