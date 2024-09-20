Two Nabbed In Clark For Vehicle Burglaries: Police

On Friday, Aug. 23 at 5:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to Harrison Street when a resident reported a suspicious person in their driveway, Clark police said. Officers located two people who matched the description and they were identified and released from the scene, police said.

At the time of the incident, the surveillance footage that the officers were able to review only showed the individuals acting suspiciously; there was no evidence that the two committed any crimes, police said.

A follow-up investigation determined the two people, Stanley Cenatus, a 32-year-old Irvington resident and Isaiah Joachim, a 24-year-old Linden resident, had burglarized a vehicle on King Steet and broken into several vehicles on Harrison Steet and Bartell Place, police said.

The two were charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and several items that were recovered from vehicles that were burglarized that have yet to be linked to a victim, police said.

