Man Rescued From Burning Car By Cops: Clark PD

At 9:10 p.m., the officers arrived on the scene to find the car fully engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, Clark police said. Battling intense heat and heavy smoke, the officers broke a window and managed to pull the man from the vehicle before it became fully consumed by fire, police said.

"Despite suffering injuries and smoke inhalation themselves, these officers put the life of another above their own-an act of true heroism," Clark police said.

The driver, 46, was transported to a local hospital, police said.

