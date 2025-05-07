Fair 73°

Crash On Garden State Parkway In Clark Shuts 3 Lanes, Sparks Major Delays

A crash on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Clark shut down three left lanes Wednesday evening, May 7 causing heavy traffic delays into Woodbridge, officials said.

Officials clear the scene.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The crash was reported at 7:03 p.m., near Exit 136 (Stiles Street) in Clark Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

As of 7:30 p.m., three left lanes remained closed and northbound traffic was heavily backed up. Commuters were advised to avoid the area and expect extended delays.

No injuries had been confirmed by officials as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

