Crash On Garden State Parkway In Clark Shuts 3 Lanes, Sparks Major Delays

The crash was reported at 7:03 p.m., near Exit 136 (Stiles Street) in Clark Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

As of 7:30 p.m., three left lanes remained closed and northbound traffic was heavily backed up. Commuters were advised to avoid the area and expect extended delays.

No injuries had been confirmed by officials as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clark and receive free news updates.