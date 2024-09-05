'Unimaginable Loss': 15-Month-Old Identical Triplet From Cinnaminson Dies, Fundraiser Says

A GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Cole Scannell. The 15-month-old boy died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to an obituary from Givnish Funeral Homes.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $82,000 from at least 989 donations as of Thursday, Sept. 5.

Cole was one of three triplets born to Caitlin and Shane Scannell on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Caitlin works at Ingrid's Salon & Boutique on Cinnaminson Avenue.

The shop closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4 to observe Cole's funeral at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Riverton.

"Our salon family has suffered an unimaginable loss," Ingrid's said in a Facebook post. "Please keep Caitlin and her beautiful family in your prayers."

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for the Scannell family.

