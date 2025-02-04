Man, 89, Lying In Road Run Over, Killed By Truck After Leaving Senior Facility: Cinnaminson PD

At 6:35 a.m., officers responded to the Azalea, an assisted living facility and found the deceased body of Robert Richardson, a resident of the facility, in the curb lane of the roadway, Cinnaminson police said.

Richardson was lying in the roadway in the curb lane of Route 130 South when he was hit by a truck, police said. Richardson was last seen exiting a side door of the Azalea at 6:30 a.m., police said.

Richardson served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, according to his obituary at the Perinchief Chapels website. He was married to his wife, Marjorie, for 63 years before he passing in 2023, mainly living in New Hampshire, where Richardson worked as a locksmith and plant engineer for Anheuser-Bush, according to his obituary.

At Azalea, Richardson enjoyed playing rummikub and making new friends, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his children, Gary, Barry, Gregg, his grandchildren, Heather, Nicole, Derek, Jake, Nicholas, Emma, Ian, and Matthew; and five great grandchildren, according to his obituary. Aside from Marjorie, he was predeceased by his son, Ryan, his obituary reads.

He will be buried in New Hampshire, according to his obituary. To view his obituary, click here.

