Woman Missing In Cherry Hill: Police

Denise Reilly was last seen at 8 a.m. at her residence at 220 St. Mary’s Dr., Cherry Hill police said. Reilly is 5’5” and weighs 270 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

She was last seen was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt, cream colored capri pants, and was carrying a large bag, police said.

Reilly needs medication and has difficulty hearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (856) 488-7828.

