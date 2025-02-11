At 9 .m., officers made aware of a threat against the school at 1750 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill police said. Patrol and Investigative resources were deployed to the school to assist with the response and investigation, police said.

In coordination with our response, the Cherry Hill School District made a determination to initiate an early dismissal, police said. All students and staff on location were relocated to Cherry Hill High School West as investigative efforts continue, police said.

There will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area of the school for several hours, police said.

