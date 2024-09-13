Michaela's passing was announced in a post on her Instagram Friday, Sept. 13.

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us," the post on Instagram reads. "She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.

Born in Sierra Leone, Michaela was adopted by a Cherry Hill couple when she was 4 years old in 1999, after her parents were killed by rebels. She is one of 11 children, nine of whom were adopted.

Michaela trained at the The Rock School for Dance Education (RSDE) in Philadelphia. She went on to dance in the Boston Ballet and starred in the documentary "First Position."

Michaela made history when she joined the Dance Theatre of Harlem, where she was the company's youngest member at 17 years old. She joined the junior company of the Dutch National Ballet two years later, where she'd be promoted mutiple times, and in 2016, starred in a music video for Beyonce.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her."

A cause of death was not immediately known.

