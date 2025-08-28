'Our Pesticides Kill COVID:' Cherry Hill Biotech Founder, Philly Firm Hit With Federal Charges

James Young, 46, of Cherry Hill — founder of ViaClean Technologies, LLC — was charged by indictment with conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, mail fraud, and violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), according to U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

Sean Storrie, 59, of Philadelphia, was also charged with FIFRA violations, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that ViaClean Technologies and Young conspired with others to sell registered pesticides using “false and misleading claims about the products.” The products, marketed to inhibit bacteria, fungi, and algae, were promoted as effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, prosecutors said.

The charges come after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered ViaClean in 2021 to stop marketing its BioProtect RTU pesticide with claims that it was effective against coronavirus and other public health pathogens. “Improperly marketed pesticides, especially during a pandemic, may cause injury to consumers,” Acting EPA Mid-Atlantic Region Administrator Diana Esher said at the time.

The EPA said BioProtect RTU was only registered to inhibit “non-public health” microorganisms—not public health pathogens—and warned that customers might have used it as protection from COVID-19 instead of approved disinfection methods.

According to the EPA, ViaClean provided marketing materials claiming the product could kill “germs,” and some online distributors and cleaning services made unsubstantiated claims it could protect against coronavirus for up to 90 days. The EPA issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order under FIFRA, which requires public health claims to be backed by testing and registration.

ViaClean Technologies describes itself on LinkedIn as “the Leader in Antimicrobial Surface Protection,” saying it develops “next-generation antimicrobial technology founded in breakthroughs in molecular science.” The company says it holds six patents obtained between 2013 and 2018 and manufactures its registered formulations using “environmentally responsible processes.”

“All defendants are also charged with misdemeanor FIFRA violations for selling the pesticide products by making claims that differed from the approved master labels for the products,” prosecutors said.

Young and Storrie appeared in federal magistrate court in Philadelphia on Thursday, authorities said. ViaClean Technologies is scheduled to have its initial appearance on Sept. 5.

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Abrams.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cherry Hill and receive free news updates.