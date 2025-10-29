On Monday, Oct. 27, Nimrod Lasman began talking to who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller. said.

the person chatting with Lasman was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, authorities said. During the conversation, Lasman arranged to meet the boy in a park for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, authorities said..

Later that day, detectives arrested Lasman during an arranged meeting at the Cooper River Dog Park in Cherry Hill, authorities said. Lasman was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Lasman is charged with attempted child luring and attempted sexual assault, authorities said.

