FBI Makes Cherry Hill Arrest Complete With Smoke, Loud Bang: Report

The Cherry Hill Police Department said officers assisted the FBI with a “court-authorized law enforcement operation” in the area of Walt Whitman Boulevard and Baldwin Road earlier in the day. Police said the scene has since been secured and that there was “no threat to the public.”

The FBI took one man into custody while serving a warrant at the location, ABC News said.

Neighbors told ABC News that the scene began around 9:15 a.m., when officers and agents filled the neighborhood. Neighbors reported hearing agents over a loudspeaker saying, "Occupants of 129 Walt Whitman. This is the FBI. We have a warrant. For your safety, come out of the front door with your hands up," according to Action News.

Witnesses said a loud bang and smoke followed. Officers could be seen with guns drawn as a man exited the home with his hands raised, according to the report. ABC News said its chopper captured a man being handcuffed and placed into the back of a vehicle.

