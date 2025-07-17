Cherry Hill Man Busted For Child Porn Had Bomb Making Materials: Prosecutor

Robert Cormier, a 50-year-old Cherry Hill resident, was arrested and charged after he used a Snapchat account and Google account to possess and distribute child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Cormier was taken into custody after briefly barricading himself inside his residence.

Cormier, who ran a government contracting business, had firearms, large capacity magazines, bomb making materials and crystal methamphetamine inside his home, authorities said. Detectives located a bomb disposal robot belonging to the United States Navy, authorities said. The robot was returned to Naval officials, authorities said.

He was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, fortified structure, seven counts of possession of destructive devices, and numerous weapons offenses, authorities said.

Paul Adcock, a 51-year-old Franklinville man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography after he was following around 10-year-old girls, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Officers received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle following 10-year-old girls as they walked home from school, authorities said. A further investigation led to Adcock being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Roland Aron, a 23-year-old Oaklyn resident, was arrested and charged after he used a Snapchat account to possess and distribute child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Child pornography was also found on Aron's cell phone, authorities said. He was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Nicholas Dean, a 30-year-old Bellmawr resident, was arrested and charged after he used a KIK account to possess and distribute child sexual abuse material. authorities said. Child pornography was also found on his cell phone, authorities said.

Michael Howard, a 30-year-old Pine Hill resident, was arrested and charged after he used a Dropbox account to possess child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Joel Valdez, a 24-year-old Camden resident, was arrested and charged with using a WhatsApp account to possess and distribute child sexual abuse material. His cell phone also contained child pornography, authorities said.

