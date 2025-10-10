Cherry Hill Bank Robber Arrested Minutes After Robbery: Prosecutor

At 4:38 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the TD Bank on Grove Street after a suspect, later identified as Nathaniel Stroud, wrote a demand note on a deposit slip and passed it to the teller, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said. Stroud fled the scene on foot after receiving money, authorities said.

At 4:50 p.m., officers observed Stroud with a similar description near the bank, authorities said. Stroud was apprehended and the stolen money was recovered, police said.

Items of clothing consistent with the outfit worn by the suspect was spotted in a nearby trash can, authorities said.

Stroud was charged with robbery, authorities said.

