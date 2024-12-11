Beloved Haddon Heights Vet's Death Investigated As Homicide: 'He Showed So Much Love'

The homicide investigation into the death of 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony of Cherry Hill was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Dr. Anthony was the owner of Haddon Vet, a clinic on Second Avenue.

Cherry Hill police responded to a report of an unconscious man on the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road around 7:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Officers found Dr. Anthony and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his website's biography, Dr. Anthony was a lifelong animal lover who grew up outside Washington, D.C., in a home filled with pets. He graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in psychology and earned his doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Anthony’s career spanned decades across South Jersey, where he practiced general and emergency veterinary medicine in Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. In 2012, he earned a certification in veterinary acupuncture and began specializing in integrative medicine, including chiropractic treatments, herbal medicine, and using food as medicine based on Chinese healing modalities.

Before opening his own practice, Dr. Anthony worked at Newkirk Family Veterinarians in Egg Harbor Township.

"His love and passion for animals and veterinary medicine was undeniable," Newkirk posted on Facebook. "We are all shocked and deeply saddened by this news."

People who bring their pets to Newkirk mourned Dr. Anthony's death.

"He was our vet for years for my sweet kitties," one Facebook commenter wrote. "He showed so much love and care for the animals and for the owners too. Last year, he helped us with some long-term care of my beloved senior cat Orlando in his last months, to make him as comfortable as possible. He was just so kind."

"Dr. Anthony was my vet for many years even before he opened his own practice," another person commented. "He was a very caring person who made a difference in the care of animals. He is going to be missed and has left a huge hole in the community. ❤️🙏"

Outside of work, Anthony was an avid runner, reader, movie lover, and soccer player who enjoyed spending time with his two sons. He also cared for one cat and three dogs at home.

Anyone with information about Anthony should call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-580-2223 or the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8834.

You can also send tips online at CAMDEN.TIPS.

