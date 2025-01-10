Fair 26°

Athletic Director Stole $17K From Camden Catholic High School: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old former athletic director was arrested and charged on Tuesday, January 7 with stealing more than $17,000 from Camden Catholic High School, authorities said.

Samuel Hardy served as athletic director between July 2019 and February 2024, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said. 

Hardy rented the school's athletic turf for his own personal benefit, authorities said. Between March 2023 and February 2024, he rented the turf field to local sport organizations, but there were no contracts or records of payments made to Camden Catholic High School, authorities said. 

Through the investigation, detectives ultimately obtained financial records showing stolen funds totaling more than $17,000 were deposited into Hardy’s personal bank account, authorities said.

Hardy was charged with theft, misapplication of entrusted property, and third-degree theft by failure to make, authorities said.

