Chatham DPW Employee Injured By Saw Sees Outpouring Of Support

Allan was rushed to Morristown Memorial Hospital, underwent immediate surgery and is in intensive care with a temporary tracheotomy and remains on a ventilator. Allan is unable to eat or drink anything, nor can he speak. Allan is expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks.

The saw was known for "kicking back," although the guard was still on, according to the fundraiser.

The fundraiser is meant to support Allan, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, as he deals with both medical bills and other expenses. As of Monday, June 30, $9,460 has been raised.

"We know this journey may be long and challenging, but we believe in the power of prayer and are focusing on brighter days ahead," Amanda DeRosa, who organized the fundraiser, said."

