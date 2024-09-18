Cedar Grove Doctor Has License Revoked: 'Grave Risk To Public'

In May, Muhammad Mirza was sentenced to 26 months in prison for participating in a five-year health care fraud scheme to defraud Amtrack.

Mirza was accused of recklessly injecting a hazardous dermal filler into patients seeking breast and penis enhancements — often with extremely harmful results — at dozens of offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, with the Attorney General's Office saying he posed a "grave risk to the public."

The internist grossly deviated from accepted standards of medicine with conduct that included the “off label” use of certain dermal fillers to perform penile injections, which allegedly caused permanent physical harm to a patient; to inject near patients’ eyes, which, when done incorrectly, can lead to permanent blindness; and to inject filler into patients’ breasts, which can obfuscate patients’ mammogram results, authorities said.

Traveling from office to office, carrying medical products in duffle bags, Mirza allegedly saw up to 30 patients daily in makeshift spaces where he failed to observe proper protocols for medical recordkeeping, patient follow-ups, and storage of medical supplies – including products that required refrigeration and strict temperature control, authorities said.

Mirza’s use of an injectable dermal filler in a nonsurgical penile enhancement procedure allegedly caused permanent harm to a patient who suffered complications that required his hospitalization, where he underwent two emergency surgical interventions, authorities said. When consulted by an emergency room physician regarding his treatment of the patient, Mirza allegedly failed to accurately disclose the exact filler he injected into the patient’s penis, further complicating the patient’s post-procedure emergency care, authorities said.

Under the terms of the Final Consent Order, Mirza is prohibited from seeking a medical license in New Jersey at any time in the future, authorities said Mirza continues to be barred from all patient contact and from rendering medical care in this state, including dispensing or issuing prescriptions for medications of any type, authorities said. He is prohibited from entering the premises of his medical practice during business hours when patients may be present and is precluded from charging, receiving, or sharing in any fee for professional services rendered by others, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cedar Grove and receive free news updates.