$289K! Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Cedar Grove Liquor Store

It was a sensational Sunday for a lottery player in Cedar Grove.

Cedar Grove Wine Cellar

Cedar Grove Wine Cellar

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A lottery player won $289,743, 30% of the Quick Draw progressive jackpot on Sunday, July 20.

The ticket was purchased at Cedar Grove Wine Cellar on Pompton Avenue.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket. If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the rolling jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

