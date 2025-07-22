$289K! Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Cedar Grove Liquor Store

A lottery player won $289,743, 30% of the Quick Draw progressive jackpot on Sunday, July 20.

The ticket was purchased at Cedar Grove Wine Cellar on Pompton Avenue.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket. If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the rolling jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cedar Grove and receive free news updates.