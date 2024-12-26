21-Year-Old Man Missing After Leaving Cedar Grove Hospital: Sheriff's Office

Timothy Robinson left the facility on Grove Avenue toward a nearby neighborhood, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robinson is 5"8" and weighs 130 to 150 lbs., authorities said. He was last seen wearing all-black sweatpants, sweatshirt, and Crocs, with possibly a blue/gray coat, authorities said.

Robinson is developmentally delayed and is not classified as a danger to himself or others, authorities said. Due to Robinson’s condition, he is not aware that he is missing or endangered, authorities said.

He has been spotted along the West Essex trail in Cedar Grove as well as Brookdale Park in Montclair and immediate residential neighborhoods in both areas, authorities said.

Robinson may be in the vicinity of the following Essex County communities: Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Montclair, Verona, and West Orange as well as the following Passaic County communities: Clifton, Little Falls, Totowa, and Wayne, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office tips line at 973-621-4111.

