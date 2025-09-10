Carteret History Teacher Dies After Massive Stroke: Fundraiser

Aside from teaching history, Harris was a soccer coach who also helped with the Cub Scouts, according to the fundraiser. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and his three sons, Henry, 9, James, 6 and Oliver, 4.

"At home, Alan’s love and joy filled every corner of the house," Misty Paterson, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

"Henry loved playing soccer in the backyard with his dad after long coaching days. Saturday nights were James’s favorite—sharing popcorn and a Disney movie with Daddy. And little Oliver cherished snuggling in bed with Alan, watching Blippi, reading books, and giggling as Daddy tickled him."

As of Wednesday, Sept. 10, the fundraiser has raised more than $57,000.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. To view the fundraiser, click here.

