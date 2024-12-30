Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35, according to an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 27 by his manager and R&B singer Ne-Yo. The cause of his death was unknown.

Bamba's death was announced just days after he defeated Rogelio Medina by sixth-round technical knockout (TKO) at the Carteret Performing Arts Center.

The victory on Saturday, Dec. 21 gave the World Boxing Association's (WBA) cruiserweight gold belt to Bamba, a Puerto Rico native.

"He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness," Ne-Yo wrote in a joint statement with the Bamba family. "But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual [who] inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.

"We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief."

According to Tapology, Bamba won 14 straight fights in 2024, all by knockout or TKO. The streak raised his professional record to 19-3 with 18 knockouts.

Bamba said his goal was to beat Mike Tyson's 1986 record of 13 boxing victories in a calendar year.

"I did just that!" Bamba said in a Wednesday, Dec. 25 post on Instagram. "Wasn’t easy there were many obstacles that I adapted to [overcome] and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances."

Since going pro in 2021, Bamba fought in several countries, including Australia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, India, and Mexico.

Bamba also competed in the U.S., including an August 2022 fight at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

"The pioneer organization has received the news with great sadness and sends words of condolence to his family and loved ones," the WBA said in a news release.

Before winning his WBA gold belt, Bamba also held titles for the North American Boxing Association, Fedecaribe, and Fedecentro.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carteret and receive free news updates.