Afternoon Carteret Shooting Ruled Suicide, Prosecutor Says

A shooting death in Middlesex County on Wednesday, Sep. 18 has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

Pershing and Union Avenue in Carteret.     

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The victim's family member called 9-1-1 around 2:45 p.m., bringing Carteret police to Pershing and Union Avenue around 2:45 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden said.

Carteret Detective Keith Cassens and MCPO Detective Stephanie Redline found the man, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner completed an autopsy which determined that the cause of death was suicide. No further information was provided.

