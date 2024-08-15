Popular Sea Isle Taco Shop Gutted By Fire

A Facebook post shared on behalf of Casa Taco owner Victor Loaeza says that the restaurant suffered a roof collapse in the blaze just after 5 p.m.

"Sometimes, life takes an unexpected turn, and this time it’s ours to face," the post reads.

"The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We can’t thank our fire departments and emergency personnel enough for their quick response and bravery. Your support means more to us than we can express."

Conshy Bakery shared footage of the fire.

Dozens of patrons commented in the Facebook post.

"So thankful everyone is OK," one person said. "We love your restaurant & hope you can rebuild soon!"

"We love your food and God Bless," another added. "You will rebuild and be okay."

