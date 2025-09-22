Popular Cape May Restaurant That Started As Magazine Closes After Decades

Exit Zero Filling Station has officially closed its doors. The business is holding a closing sale Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 22 to 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering everything from dishes and tables to coffee dispensers and signage.

Located at 110 Sunset Boulevard, the restaurant had been a fixture in the community since 2018, when Exit Zero transformed the former gas station into a dining and shopping destination.

Exit Zero began in 2003, when Jack Wright, an award-winning newspaper and magazine editor, launched a black-and-white weekly magazine celebrating Cape May. Over the years, the company expanded to retail, book publishing, and restaurants. Its ventures included Exit Zero Cookhouse, a top-rated Cape May eatery, and multiple retail shops before the Filling Station became its flagship space.

The Filling Station earned statewide recognition soon after opening. In 2018, New Jersey Monthly named it one of the 30 best new restaurants in the state. Two years later, the restaurant drew national attention on ABC News for its creative use of vintage trailers as socially distanced dining pods during the pandemic.

While the Filling Station has closed, Exit Zero remains active in Cape May. In 2021, the company signed a 10-year lease to operate restaurants and retail at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry terminal, where it continues to serve locals and visitors alike.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.