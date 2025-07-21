Overcast 76°

Man Ripped Down Pride Flag At Cape May Ice Cream Shop: Police

A 21-year-old Marlton man was arrested and charged with taking down a pride flag displayed at an ice cream shop in Cape May, authorities announced Friday, July 17.

Fine Fellows

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

On Friday, July 4 at 1 a.m., David Ebner removed and destroyed a Pride flag displayed at Fine Fellows Creamery at 313 Beach Ave., Cape May police said.

Ebner is charged with criminal mischief and bias intimidation, police said.

“The Cape May Police Department is committed to supporting all communities by standing against bias and ensuring that every individual—whether visiting or residing in our town—is treated fairly, with dignity, and equally protected under the law,” Chief Deklon Fashaw said.

