Human Remains Were Found In Refrigerator In Belleplain State Forest, Now Police Need To ID Them

On Sunday, Dec. 22, human remains were found in a refrigerator in the forest, and authorities believe they belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic woman, approximately 5'1" tall.

Investigators are relying on distinctive clues to identify her:

A koi fish tattoo on her upper right back (shoulder blade area)

A rose tattoo stretching from her left ribs to her hip

A unique yoga mat and a necklace, both found near the remains

The tattoos and items recovered have been shared with the public in hopes that someone might recognize them and help solve the mystery of her identity.

The New Jersey State Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480.

Who was this woman? How did she come to be in Belleplain State Forest? Authorities are piecing together her story—and they need your help.

