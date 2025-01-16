Extras Needed For Steven Spielberg Movie Starring Emily Blunt Filming In Cape May

The new Spielberg movie "Non-View", starring Emily Blunt will be filming in Cape May County for a week in March and is seeking locals to appear as extras.

Grant Wiley Casting said it is looking for people to play train passengers and drivers with cars when the movie shoots on Monday, March 10 through Friday, March 14.

Background actors will be paid $216 for 8 hours of work with drivers getting an additional $37.50.

The movie is set to be released next May and is about UFOs, familiar territory for the man who directed "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Aside from Blunt, the movie stars Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson.

Spielberg is no stranger to the Garden State, having filmed "West Side Story" and "War of the Worlds" there.

For more information and to learn how to submit your application, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.