Cove Beach In Cape May Closed Due To Police Investigation, Officers Say

A beach in Cape May was shut down due to a police investigation, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Cape May (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Cape May Police Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Cove Beach was closed on Monday, Aug. 26 because of the investigation, the Cape May Police Department said in an alert at 7:24 a.m. Police didn't mention the reason for the investigation.

People were asked to avoid the area between Cove Pavilion and Cape May Point State Park. It was unclear when the beach would reopen.

Police said they would post further information about the investigation on social media.

