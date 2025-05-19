Cape May Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Fiancée Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Jonathan Linnington pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim by strangulation and contempt in March, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

He was originally charged in April 2022, authorities said. Linnington also kept trying to contact the victim after his arrest, calling and writing her, Breaking AC reported.

Four other members of Linnington's family were charged with trying to induce the victim to give false testimony, the Cape May County Herald said. Linnington's mother, uncle, sister and grandmother were all charged with conspiracy to commit witness tampering and with witness tampering, the Herald said.

Linnington's lawyer, David Stefankiewicz, was also charged with witness tampering, Breaking AC reported.

