Cape May Man Downloaded Child Porn: Prosecutor

An investigation into Joseph Madden began when law enforcement received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he downloaded and uploaded various images of child sexual abuse material, Cape May County Prosecutor, Jeffrey Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis said.

Last month, a search of Madden's residence was executed which led to him being charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

He was arrested, processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings, authorities said.

