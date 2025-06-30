Fair 86°

Cape May Man Downloaded Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old North Cape May man was arrested and charged with downloading and uploading child pornography on Monday, June 30, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
An investigation into Joseph Madden began when law enforcement received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he downloaded and uploaded various images of child sexual abuse material,  Cape May County Prosecutor, Jeffrey Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis said.

Last month, a search of Madden's residence was executed which led to him being charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said. 

He was arrested, processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings, authorities said.

