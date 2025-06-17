Cape May County Man Charged With Sex Abuse Of Minor: Prosecutor

Eric Hazel, of Erma, became the center of an investigation on Monday, June 16, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super said.

As a result of the investigation, Hazel was arrested on Tuesday, June 17, and charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hazel's Facebook bio reads: "a father first then a friend always on point." He appears to work in construction.

Hazel was processed and is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending further court proceedings.

