Bomb Threat Near Wildwood Pizzeria With Alleged White Supremacist Stickers Shuts Down Boardwalk

On Friday, Aug. 8, at 3:24 p.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a call regarding “a bomb threat to a business establishment in the 3300 block of the boardwalk,” the department said in a release.

The location is steps from Franconi’s Pizza, which recently went viral on Reddit after a post titled “F— Franconi’s” showed photos from inside the shop’s kitchen, where dozens of stickers covered a refrigerator, including ones appearing to depict SS bolts and a Totenkopf skull.

“Due to the nature of the call, the immediate area was secured,” police said. “Once the area was secured canine handlers with explosive detecting canines began to search the area. After an extensive and thorough search of this area, no threats to public safety were located and it was reopened to the public.”

As of Friday morning, Franconi's appeared to have scraped off the stickers from its fridge. It was not immediately clear if the bomb threat targeted the pizzeria.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at 609-522-0222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.