Two Camden County Men Had Child Porn On Cell Phone: Prosecutor

Wilfredo Lugo, a 30-year-old Camden man, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Sept. 24, after detectives found an online account he used had child sexual abuse material, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Lugo also had child pornography on his cell phone, MacAulay said. He was charged with possession of child pornography, MacAulay said.

Zachary Lieber, a 23-year-old Barrington man, was arrested and charged Thursday, Sept. 25 after detectives found an online account he used had child sexual abuse material, MacAulay said.

Lieber also had child pornography on his cell phone, MacAulay said. He was charged with possession of child pornography, MacAulay said.

