Teenager Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

The victim, Brian Still, 17, of Camden City, was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy from Woodbury was arrested in Camden and charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

He was sent to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Tuesday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Everett Street for a report of a male lying in the street who was shot.

Police found a male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

