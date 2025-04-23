Rep. Norcross Transferred Out Of ICU

Norcross, who represents New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District, was transferred out of the intensive care unit on Friday, April 18, his office said, as his health continues to improve.

“He has been successfully treated for his infection and has completed his course of antibiotic,” his office said. “The Congressman is on his way to making a full recovery."

Norcross has been hospitalized since Monday, April 7, when he had a medical incident, necessitating his hospitalization in North Carolina, Dr. Eric Kupersmith, the Chief Physician Executive at Cooper University Health Care said.

The congressman was later transferred to Cooper University Health Care in Camden where he was diagnosed with a gallbladder infection known as cholangitis that had progressed to sepsis, Kupersmith said.

Norcross’ staff said his offices remain open and he has been in regular contact with them.

Norcross was first elected in 2014. He was re-elected to a 6th term last year, winning election by nearly 18 points.

The 1st Congressional District primarily covers Camden County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.