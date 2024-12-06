Register Sex Offender From Camden Who Trafficked Three Children Sentenced, Feds Say

Semaj Gilmore, 35, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 5 to 21 years and eight months in federal prison, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sex trafficking minors.

Gilmore has been in custody since April 2021, when authorities discovered a missing Pennsylvania child was being advertised for sexual services on a website frequently used for prostitution. An undercover federal agent contacted the phone number associated with the ad and exchanged messages that led to a meeting with the victim at a South Jersey motel.

According to court documents and statements, Gilmore told the undercover agent to "get condoms" and confirm he wasn’t a police officer. Gilmore was waiting in a nearby parking lot when officers arrived at the motel.

Gilmore tried to escape but police soon stopped him. Investigators recovered the phone used to arrange the meeting.

Authorities learned that Gilmore had trafficked two other children for commercial sex acts. From September 2020 to April 2021, he transported all three victims from Philadelphia to New Jersey.

At the time, Gilmore was a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction. According to state police records, he was convicted in September 2017 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

In addition to his 260-month sentence, Gilmore will serve 10 years of supervised release.

