PBR, Campbell's Cook Up Beer-Infused Soups In 'Ultimate Flavor Collaboration'

Campbell's Chunky has teamed up with Pabst Blue Ribbon to launch two new beer-infused soups, The Campbell's Company said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 18. The limited-time soups will be available exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide in August.

Ryan Pawling, senior brand manager for Campbell's Chunky, said the partnership creates two comfort food staples with flavors designed for fall.

"This is the ultimate flavor collaboration," Pawling said. "Our fans love bold, unexpected taste experiences, and pairing Chunky's hearty recipes with the iconic, malty flavor of PBR brings something totally unique to the soup aisle."

The first flavor, Beer Cheese with Potatoes & Chorizo Soup, is made with chorizo sausage, hearty potatoes, and creamy cheese infused with PBR flavor. The second one, Beef, Bacon & Beer Chili with Beans, features seasoned beef, smoky bacon, and hearty beans blended with PBR flavor.

Campbell's and PBR will celebrate their soups by taking over Ray's Bar in New York City. The "Chunky X PBR's Stew & Brew Dive Bar" popup will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Fans can sample the new soups, grab exclusive merchandise, and even get "Chunky-fied" by a caricature artist.

"We always like to do things a little differently at Pabst, so when the opportunity came to work with an iconic brand like Chunky, we knew this was a no-brainer," said Rachel Keeton, senior brand director for Pabst Brewing Company. "It's a bold, unexpected collaboration that celebrates flavor, fun and the spirit of both brands, and we're excited to stir things up."

Campbell's, which is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, will travel across the country in September to let fans sample the soups at Walmart stores.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.