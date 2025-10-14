Mostly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Neftalie Sanabria Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting

A 40-year-old Camden man was arrested and charged after a fatal shooting on Sunday, Oct. 12, authorities said.

Camden County Police

Camden County Police

Photo Credit: Camden County Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:53 p.m., Camden County police responded to the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard and found Joshua Cruz shot, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Cruz was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

An investigation determined Neftalie Sanabria was responsible for the shooting and he was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 14, by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, authorities said. 

Sanabria is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility. 

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE