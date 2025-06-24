Nate Bargatze Brings Arena-Sized Laughs To Philly And Reading This August

His Big Dumb Eyes World Tour lands at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Aug. 7 and Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, bringing new material, pinpoint timing, and the kind of clean, clever comedy that fills stadiums. Tickets, available now at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats, are moving fast.

Known for his deadpan delivery and family-friendly stories, Bargatze broke through with appearances on "The Tonight Show" and Netflix specials like "The Tennessee Kid" and "Hello World." His Southern charm and offbeat take on everyday life have packed venues across the country. In 2023, he hosted "Saturday Night Live," officially becoming a household name.

Bargatze also hosts "The Nateland Podcast" on YouTube, where his off-the-cuff stories and fan Q&As rack up millions of views. And in 2025, he added “author” to his credits with Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From a Simpler Mind—a collection of personal stories, childhood mishaps, and married-life misadventures that shares its name with his current tour.

Philly’s not the only stop in Pennsylvania—a rescheduled show in Reading at Santander Arena is now set for Wednesday, Aug. 20, following a postponed May 30 date.

This is Bargatze’s biggest tour yet, and fans are turning out in droves. Whether you’ve seen him before or only know him from viral clips, now’s your chance to catch him live and in peak form. Grab your tickets now—and prepare to laugh loud, often, and all night long.

