Man Arrested After Shootings In Camden, Gloucester Twp: Prosecutor

On Sunday, July 20, at 8:44 p.m., a 48-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital after being shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Lansdown Avenue in Camden, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said. The man is in stable condition, authorities said.

On Monday, July 21, at 5:33 a.m., Gloucester Township police responded to a residence on Brookshire Road and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Kenneth Reddick was detained near the Gloucester Township shooting and he was determined to be the man responsible for both shootings, authorities said.

Reddick is charged with two counts attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. A one-year-old child was present during the Gloucester Township shooting leading to Redick being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.